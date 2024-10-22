Husky Nation News Husky Nation News: Episode 76 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 22, 2024 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Correspondents Vinnie Carbone and NaShawn Livingston and also featured news produced by The Daily Campus’s Pierce Colfer and Patrick Boots. This week’s news focuses on the hiatus of UConn’s Moon Appreciation Club, the new renovations to Gampel Pavilion, and the marching band’s performance at the New England Patriots game.

The newest episode of award-winning podcast, DNA Today, was featured in the second half of this week’s episode.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.