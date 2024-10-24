d'Archive Episode 54: Zines, Printmaking, and Impractical Labor with Emily Larned

/
This episode of d’Archive features a conversation with Emily Larned who is a printmaker, zinester, and Associate Professor of Art in Graphic Design at UConn’s School of Fine Arts. We discuss her history as a Zine maker and creator of artists’ books, her co-founding of the Impractical Labor in Service of the Speculative Arts (ILLSA), and continued engagement with archival collections for creative and political inspiration.
Featured Collections at UConn Library
Cassandra: Radical Feminist Nurses Network
Muffin Bones, in the Rhonda Kauffman Zine Collection.
Slurring at Bottom: A Printer’s Book of Errors. & other Emily K. Larned works at UConn Library.
Featured Collections
Logo by Melica Stinnett
