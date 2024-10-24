D'Archive d'Archive Episode 54: Zines, Printmaking, and Impractical Labor with Emily Larned Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This episode of d’Archive features a conversation with Emily Larned who is a printmaker, zinester, and Associate Professor of Art in Graphic Design at UConn’s School of Fine Arts. We discuss her history as a Zine maker and creator of artists’ books, her co-founding of the Impractical Labor in Service of the Speculative Arts (ILLSA), and continued engagement with archival collections for creative and political inspiration.

Featured Collections at UConn Library

Cassandra: Radical Feminist Nurses Network

Muffin Bones, in the Rhonda Kauffman Zine Collection.

Peggy L. Chinn Papers

Slurring at Bottom: A Printer’s Book of Errors. & other Emily K. Larned works at UConn Library.

Featured Collections

Bloodroot Collective Records

Logo by Melica Stinnett