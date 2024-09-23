What:

The Soundside Music Festival is one of the largest music events in Connecticut. Formerly known as Sound on Sound, the festival will continue into its third year of live performances by the Long Island Sound in Seaside Park, Bridgeport, Conn. It will be held this weekend, Sept. 28-29.

via Roger Ho for Rock Your Taco

Who:

UPDATE: The rock band Foo Fighters has pulled out of the music festival and musician Jack White and rock band Greta Van Fleet have been announced as the new headliners for Sunday Sept. 29, according to an article released by NBC Connecticut on Sept. 26.

The 2024 artist lineup features many sought-after singers and bands, including folk-pop sensation Noah Kahan, rock band Foo Fighters, and the festival’s newest addition, indie-pop band Bleachers. The festival will also showcase a variety of other artists, such as Goo Goo Dolls, Teddy Swims, Boyz II Men, Norah Jones, Fleet Foxes, Gregory Alan Isakov, Thee Sacred Souls, Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories and more.

Additionally, there will be a wide variety of food options at the festival. Food vendors include Be Chocolat, Bear’s Smokehouse, Big Mozz, Blind Rhino, Donut Crazy, Freskos, Garelick & Herbs, Gotham Burger Social Club, Grumpy Dumpling, Hoodoo Brown BBQ, Lemonates, Lil Trents, Little Pub, Potato Hut, The Tasty Yolk, Walter’s Hot Dogs, Zuppardi’s Apizza and many more, according to the festival’s website. There will also be many drink options for those over 21.

via Nathan Zucker for High Water 2022

Where:

The Soundside Music Festival will be held in Bridgeport, Conn., on the western side of Seaside Park. It is the largest music festival in Connecticut. The drive to Seaside Park is about 90 minutes from Storrs, Conn., and approximately 3.5 hours by public transit. It is also a 2.5-hour drive from New York City.