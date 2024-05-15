Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 395 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 395 May 15th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Science Proves Motorists Break Traffic Laws a LOT More Often Than Cyclists. DUH. Hey Tadej, How about giving Micha the win for all he’s doing for you. The U.S. has more than 1 billion parking spaces — about three for every person On a positive side: May is Bike Month! Bicycles on Main Wethersfield! Putnam Bridge is now open to cyclists and pedestrians. The Giro is Here!!! 9 stages down, Rest day today. Whew! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to prepare for riding your bicycle to work. Content: People who drive cars are constantly worse about traffic violations vs cars and trucks. More Bike Month, bike to work week and Friday is the official national day. Information on the ride of silence on Wednesday the 15th of May. Tadej Pogacar leads the Giro d’Italia well ahead of Daniel Felipe Martínez and Geraint Thomas. The race continues on Tuesday with a mountainous stage culminating in a summit finish at the Bocca della Selva. On Wednesday, it’s back to the sprinters, and on Thursday, we’ll witness a challenging hilly race. The hardest stage of the entire Giro, featuring an elevation gain of 5,400 meters, is scheduled for Sunday. Sepp Kuss’s calendar of events. Events and Finishing Points.