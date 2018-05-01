Play

A sample of the wide range of archives topics covered on this season of d’Archive.  Season 2 is in the works, will air in the Fall of 2018, and sounds a little something like this: the dusty plains and gallows of Western genre fiction, big data and digital archives, the forensics labs of Conservation, War Photography in Central America, Hobos riding the rails, Public Health and AIDS Activism, and the sites of student activism at UConn.

Stay Tuned and Subscribe on Itunes!

 

Logo by Melica Bloom

Graham Stinnett

Graham is an Archivist overseeing the Human Rights and Alternative Press Collections at the UConn Library, Archives & Special Collections. His work focuses on the archivist as activist and expanding access to archives for a diverse audience. His personal interests deal with settler colonialism in antebellum Kansas Territory and Civil War memory.

