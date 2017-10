WHUS Bicycle Talk 10-25-17

Ron’s rant:San Francisco and the removal of a bike lane for parallel parking. PedlinRon rants back. Also more bike haters.

Positive side, Ct. Series of Cross. 2 new races last weekend

The Maintenance Minute. Tire pressure and proper air in your tires. Healthy Fast food for cyclists? Weird things found on bicycle rides. Ron’s calendar, cyclocross races and events and CT Bikewalk annual dinner.