Play
Play

Today we get into the #2 spot on my new school top 10 rappers countdown, album reviews for 17 by Xxxtentacion and Luv is Rage 2 by Lil Uzi Vert, and song of the week from EarthGang! (Recorded September 7th)

No More Stories

About The Author

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.