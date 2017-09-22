Part of the ongoing conversation in advocating for access to diverse ranges of information which helps support further research into critical topics in the 21st century. As discussed in this episode with Access Services Librarian Joel Atkinson of the Homer Babbidge Library at UConn’s Storrs campus, the library operates as a cornerstone in society and often a place of refuge from the bombardment of information in digital space. Like archives, libraries function to select, support and make accessible collections that have been included because of their contributions to history, culture and science, or the “pebble” in the rushing river of information.

Featured Songs:

O Superman – Laurie Anderson

John Fahey – The Return of the Repressed

The Go-Betweens – Bye Bye Pride