Today Ron gives snaps to motorists who do cool stuff like wait patiently for when it’s safe to get around cyclists, wave back, give you thumbs up, and even yell ALLEZ ALLEZ! Conversely, sometimes on group rides there are folks that come up behind you, sit in your slipstream for a while, then blast past you without giving you a break to draft them. RUDE! Wrapup of Tour de France 2017, and we’re looking forward to the Vuelta a Espana starting August 19! And, did you know that pro bike racers can hold high wattages for a long time? Probably longer than your average enthusiast!