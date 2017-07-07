Ron gives a great send-up of the 32nd Willimantic Boom Box Parade, a very down-home, democratic parade that happens every July 4 for the last 32 years! We chased a steeple on bikes for the Steeple Chase! But the BIG news is Stage 4 of the Tour de France. EVERYONE’s talking about it. That crazy sprint finish with Cavendish and Sagan. Should Cavendish have tried to shoot the hole? Did Sagan maliciously put out his elbow, or was he just guarding from someone coming up on his right? Did Sagan really deserve to be ejected from the 2017 Tour de France for violent behavior? Now they’re both out. It’s a great controversy!