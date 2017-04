DING DING DING!

The bell has rung and Andrew Foster and Gabe Foster are back on week 5 here to give you the latest in all things “wrasslin”!

TODAY’S EPISODE:

Recorded on 4/6/17. Andrew and Gabe share their reviews on the RAW and SmackDown! LIVE after Mania and they give WrestleMania memories from when they went to WrestleMania 29 and 32. They also let people know why every wrestling fan should go to a WrestleMania.

SONG USED: