Bicycle Talk Episode 32: Interview with Bill Humphreys, the Bike Guy! RadioNaturopath January 17, 2017 Bicycle Talk, Health and Science, Podcasts, Public Affairs, Talk This time Ron interviews Bill Humphreys the Bike Guy, who is a very interesting guy who's raced, ridden his bike across the country, coached for the Olympics, taught at UMass, and much more!
