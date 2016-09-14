Eric Weiss and the Builder’s Ball, Gran Fondo New England, and the East Coast Greenway

Ron has the very industrious Eric Weiss on as a guest, and he discusses the Builder’s Ball, which will be held in Thompson, CT. It’s a festival where you can meet people who custom build bicycles for all sorts of purposes! They will also have the Gran Fondo New England, with three different supported ride distances leaving from the Thompson Speedway. Plus, Eric used to work on the East Coast Greenway, a bike path that will eventually be a complete off-road bike trail from Maine to Key West, Florida!