The Meme Museum Makes its Debut at UConn

By Alexandra Buss

The highly anticipated debut of The Meme Museum took place at the Student Union last Saturday afternoon as part of Spring Weekend.

Poster-sized images of popular memes were displayed throughout the room.

Visitors were encouraged to comment on or caption the memes on display using sticky notes and pens that were placed on tables between the memes.

To further the meme theme, “meme music” such as “Sk8r Boi” by Avril Lavigne and “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley played from a speaker in the center of the room.

Malia Delacruz and Matt Lin, the creators of The Meme Museum, were present answering questions and watching visitors enjoy the event.

Delacruz remarked that the project is something “nondestructive and fun” and said that she feels memes “bring people together.”

“Memes are how we communicate,” she later added.

At one point, someone in an inflatable T-Rex costume ran into the room and started interacting with visitors.

They stayed for less than 5 minutes before running back out of the room.

The Memes Museum at UConn is a proof of concept for a larger exhibition that will open in SoHo the first weekend of June.