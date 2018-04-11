Bicycle Talk Episode 94: Ron Rants about motorized vehicles only looking for other motorized vehicles and not vulnerable users like pedestrians and bicycles. Positive Side: recap and shout out to BikeWalkCT on last Friday;’s summit. Mechanical minute: Ron talks about the large number of sticks on the rail trail and the roads and what to do if one gets stuck in your rear wheel or derailleur. Peter Sagan wins the classic Paris Roubaix road race. Ron reviews the bike summit and the Connecticut Drivers manual walking and talking through the laws for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers of motorized vehicle. Timely subject matter seeing as the weather is changing and there are more people on the roads this time of year. Calendar update for local events and national bike to work week and day.