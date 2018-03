The Final Four is set! Kansas, Villanova, Loyola Chicago, and Michigan. Rob and Nick discuss who they believe will win, as well as talk about the NBA Postseason as it inches closer. The impact of the Kyrie and Steph injuries, and Nick gives you his last picks for the Fantasy Basketball Studs and Bums of 2018. Be sure to subscribe and follow us @talkintruehoops on Twitter and Instagram!