This episode of d’Archive features a discussion with Medieval Studies PhD candidate and Archives staff member Patrick Butler on medieval texts and readings from the Archives & Special Collections audio recordings collection. Patrick’s insight into the origins of contemporary fantasy novels like the Lord of The Rings helps us think critically about the appropriations and reinterpretations of classic Medieval cannon like Caedmon’s Hymn, Beowulf and the Canterbury Tales for contemporary uses. This episode is part of a series of genre sessions featuring archival recordings of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Westerns.
Featured Tracks:
Caedmon Recordings:
Caedmon’s Hymn
Beowulf
The Wanderer
Prologue to the Canterbury Tales
Disneyland Records, J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit (1977)
Featured Collections:
Dodd Literary Audio Collection
Northeast Children’s Literature Collection
Logo by Melica Bloom
