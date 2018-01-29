Album reviews for Paranoia 2 by Dave East and Life of a Dark Rose by Lil Skies, 50 Cent a sudden millionaire in a strange way, Black Thought solo album rumors, 1992 throwback Song of the Week, and new music announcements! (Recorded January 27th)
