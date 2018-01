UConn’s own Kemba Walker is now on the trade block! Rob and Nick give their opinions on where he may go, whether or not the All-Star choices were correct, dunking phenom Zion Williamson’s commitment to Duke, and why Jason Kidd got fired. As well as of course, Nick’s fantasy stud’s and bum’s of the week, and week two of Big Man on Campus! Be sure to leave a rate and review, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @talkintruehoops!