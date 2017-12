CouchSide Sports Episode 20: Chaos For The Giants and Grizzlies, Tiger Woods Is Back, and Yankees New Manager

On our 20th drop we discuss the chaos and problems taking place in the New York Giants and Memphis Grizzlies organizations, we have “Breaking News That Isn’t News”, “What I Learned This Week”, a new segment, and we end with our NFL Picks! (Recorded December 3rd)