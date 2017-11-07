This episode features a combination of discussion and musical curation with Head of Digital Imaging and Conservation, Michael J. Bennett at UConn’s Homer Babbidge Library. Topics include the role of digitization and analog experience with archival collections and the technical equipment in use at the UConn Library; in addition, selections from the Samuel and Ann Charters Archives of Blues and Vernacular African American Musical Culture collection held at the Archives & Special Collections. Michael’s interest in American Primitive guitarist John Fahey contextualizes the audio selections featured in this episode.

Featured Tracks:

John Fahey – Sun Gonna Shine

John Fahey – Portland Cement Factory at Monolith California

Elizabeth Cotton – Vastopol

John Fahey – I am the Resurrection

Charlie Patton – Stone Pony Blues

Featured Collections:

Samuel and Ann Charters Archives of Blues and Vernacular African American Musical Culture

Logo by Melica Bloom