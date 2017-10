On today’s episode we have an artist interview with Katori Walker! He goes in depth about the events that inspired his song Ormoni, describes the message he wants to get across in his music, and gives us some exclusive details about whats coming next in his career! We also have album reviews for Confirmed by Dame D.O.L.L.A. and A Love Letter To You 2 by Trippie Redd plus as always our Song Of The Week. (Recorded October 19th)