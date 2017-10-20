This episode of d’Archive features a discussion about the U. Roberto (Robin) Romano Papers with guests Len Morris, director, educator and child advocate from Media Voices for Children and Brooke Foti-Gemmell, design technologist of UConn’s Greenhouse Studios. The Romano Papers at UConn’s Archives & Special Collections are an extensive collection of photography, research files, work prints and electronic records relating to Robin’s work of documenting child labor in the US and throughout the world. Len’s 30 year collaboration with Robin resulted in several award winning documentary films and successful campaigns to combat child labor in many different supply chains from agriculture, to resource extraction to light manufacturing. Brooke, former archivist assistant, along with archivist Graham Stinnett curated an exhibition in the fall of 2017 to be displayed at the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center in conjunction with the Business & Human Rights Initiative Conference on stakeholders and their roles in light manufacturing.

Featured Tracks:

Bruce Cockburn – Call it Democracy

Sonny Rollins – Moving Out (CD 551)

Logo by Melica Bloom