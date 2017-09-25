Sampling some of the audio collections from the turbulent days of the late 1960s at the University of Connecticut. The American invasion of Vietnam and campus recruitment by petro-chemical companies matched by growing disparities between haves and have-nots and its reflection in a lack of students of color at UConn led to the beginning of student demonstrations in 1968. Popular national counter culture icons like Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin of the Yippee’s and Chicago 7 are featured in the waning days of the movement. This episode discusses the 1960s Alternative Press activist collections contained in the Archives & Special Collections.

Featured Collections:

Hoffman Family Papers

Alternative Press Collection

Featured Audio:

Wake Up America! Abbie Sings on His Friends the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Diary of a Student Revolution (1969)

