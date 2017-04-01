Play

DING DING DING!

The bell has rung and Andrew and Gabe Foster are back on week 4 here to give you the latest in all things “wrasslin”!

TODAY’S EPISODE:

Recorded on 3/23/17. The guys give their review on this weeks episodes of RAW and SmackDown LIVE(which they attending Live)! They also discuss what is happening in the rumor mill for discussions that have been happening behind the scenes.

TOPICS THEY TOUCH ON:

  • What’s hurting RAW
  • Why SmackDown is the dominant brand
  • ROH potential buyout
  • Paige’s crazy situation

SONGS USED:

  • New Day, New Way by Jim Johnston
  • Something For You by David Rolfe

Gabriel Foster

Gabe Foster is a long-time fan of Professional Wrestling. His love for it sparked at a young age watching it with his older brother Andrew Foster. He takes up all of his free time watching wrestling, playing video games on his live streams on Twitch, and studying of course!

