DING DING DING!

The bell has rung and Andrew and Gabe Foster are back on week 4 here to give you the latest in all things “wrasslin”!

TODAY’S EPISODE:

Recorded on 3/23/17. The guys give their review on this weeks episodes of RAW and SmackDown LIVE(which they attending Live)! They also discuss what is happening in the rumor mill for discussions that have been happening behind the scenes.

TOPICS THEY TOUCH ON:

What’s hurting RAW

Why SmackDown is the dominant brand

ROH potential buyout

Paige’s crazy situation

SONGS USED: