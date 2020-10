Upcoming: Live! From the Turf

This Thursday, join us to hear some awesome music from Mandala, Zebulon, and Two Headed Girl, with a pre-show warmup set from Bootstrap & Wukong. Tickets will be available starting Tuesday at 5pm at https://kindness.studentaffairs.uconn.edu/outdoor-events/. They’re free to UConn students, so be sure to reserve a spot for you and a friend!

Emails regarding safety and social distancing rules will be sent out before the show to all those registered.