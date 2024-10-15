Al.M.Wa.M Al Muslimina Wal Muslimat: Episode 0 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 5:41 Share Share Link Embed

Assalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh. As a proud Sudanese first-year student studying Psychology, Sadeya Zakaria shares her love for Allah, her family, and her community. Sadeya talks about a quote that says, “Learn it once, do it once, and teach it once,” and explains how it inspires her to learn more about Islam and share what she learns. This podcast is all about helping believers connect with their faith in a simple way. Sadeya will share important lessons from the Quran, the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and stories from Islamic history, helping listeners understand the difference between culture and true Islamic teachings. Join her on this exciting journey as she brings faith and knowledge together for everyone!