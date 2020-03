Mindfulness with Mikey: Take Care of Your Mentals

Today on the podcast discuss Mindfulness Cheat Codes (Hanging out with dogs) and other ways to stay to present!

I also sat down with the Mental Health Coalition Leaders to talk about the Mental Health movement on UConn’s campus, and how to bring the movement to all peoples!

And last but surely not least, I end with a inspiring Marshawn Lynch quote and then an incredible cover of The Way it Is by Goose!

Music by @goosetheband