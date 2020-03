with Active Minds! Today I have in studio members of Active Minds UConn! They are a Mental Health Advocacy and Suicide Prevention Awareness organization. We explore shared experiences as well as what you, or me, or anyone else can do if you or someone you care about is struggling! Tune in for your daily dose of therapy.

Guests: Alex Schaible, Akhila Kuchibhotla, Christian Olenoski, Emily Borst

Music by Goose! @goosetheband