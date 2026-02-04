Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 521: Femoral Neuralgia, Natural Glaucoma Treatment, Easy New Year’s Resolutions Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I gave the update on my femoral nerve (may be over-exercising) and my narrow angles (going to have the iridotomies!) We talked about narrow angles and how they are treated. Looks like they’re more conservative in the UK and China; in the US, you get those iridotomies! We talked about natural ways to keep that intraocular pressure low, including herbs, and things to avoid if you have narrow angles. Then we finished up with the last of those easy New Year’s resolutions!