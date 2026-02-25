WHUS Podcasts Husky Nation News: S2 E9 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 7, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, highlighting the newly elected officials in the town of Mansfield with an additional report from The Daily Campus’s Kevin Guinan about the potential implementation of a U.S. Anti-Black Racism course.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, discussing a pop-up food pantry in Willimantic and the merge of various UConn departments in to the division of Student Live and Enrollment.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.