Husky Nation News: S2 E8

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 31, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, highlighting the those running for office in the town of Mansfield.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing the town of Mansfield’s recent gold certification from Sustainable CT, Willimantic’s new homeless shelter and the potential housing development at the Avery Point regional campus.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured Undergraduate Student Government (USG) President Andy Zhang and Comptroller Billy Lipinski. We discussed what initiatives Zhang is working on and Lipinski provided an update on the Tier II funding form.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.