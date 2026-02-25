WHUS Podcasts Husky Nation News: S2 E7 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 24, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, with additional reports from The Daily Campus’s Joey Gottlieb and Thaddeus Sawyer. This week’s news highlighted the Graduate Employee and Postdoc Union’s petition to UConn administration calling for open and transparent negotiations on the unions continuous contract bargaining and on UConn’s American Association of University Professors protest on the university’s handling of contract negotiations over academic freedom, CIRE faculty and paid family leave.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, focusing on Fumiko Hoeft, a professor, campus dean and the chief administrative officer at the regional UConn Waterbury campus and a webpage development by the School of Public Policy that features an interactive map and large dataset from the IRS and U.S. census displaying information about poverty rates, unemployment and education level.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment focused on the experience Servas and Kowalski had while attending and speaking at the MediaFest Convention in Washington D.C.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.