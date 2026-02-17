WHUS Podcasts Husky Nation News: S2 E6 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 10, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, with reports by WHUS News Committee writers Alex Klancko, Jack Ross and Kaden Knapp. This week’s news highlighted the Undergraduate Student Government’s professional closet pop-up, the cancellation of First Night basketball event and release of men’s basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley’s memoir.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, highlighting the local protests against President Donald Trump, the new Bridgeport Promise Program and the upcoming SUBOG Mason Jar Sundae event.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured The Daily Campus’s Associate News Editor Pierce Colfer. We discussed his start at the DC and what a typical day in his life looks like as a student and editor for a daily newspaper.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.