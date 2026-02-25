WHUS Podcasts Husky Nation News: S2 E12 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on December 5, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, highlighting the new MBA program being offered by the UConn School of Business and also followed up on SNAP benefit freeze.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, discussing the protest on the UConn Storrs campus about the handling of academic freedom and the changes to Aetna Insurance coverage through UConn Health.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured Nutmeg Publishing’s Editor-In-Chief Jack Wright. We discussed his start in Nutmeg, what his day-to-day responsibilities look like as an EIC and the process of creating a semesterly magazine for undergraduate students.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.