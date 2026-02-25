WHUS Podcasts Husky Nation News: S2 E11 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 21, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, highlighting the freeze on SNAP benefits for Connecticut residents and the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Community Connectivity Program.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing the fee increase in UConn student housing and the UConn athletic department’s graduation success rate report.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.