WHUS Podcasts Husky Nation News: S2 E10 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 14, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, highlighting the USG professional clothing closet up-up and an additional report from The Daily Campus about the UConn Transit Advisory Committee’s plan to subsidize Uber rides for students.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, discussing UConn Health’s bid on Waterbury Hospital.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Comptroller Billy Lipinski and Chief Diversity Officer Phoenix Harper. We discussed what USG is doing to aid students with limited healthcare access and SNAP benefits while also sharing some insight on their SASFAC presentation for this academic year.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.