Dar Jankovic and Allie Ziebell get named the BIG EAST Men’s Field Athlete of the Week and Athlete of the Week, Feb. 2

University of Connecticut’s Dar Jankovic was named BIG EAST Men’s Field Athlete of the Week and Allie Ziebell was named her first BIG EAST Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Ziebell received the award after stellar performances versus Xavier and Tennessee last week.

Following the drop of a career high 34 points in a 97-39 win vs Xavier this past Wednesday after going 11-15 from the field and 10-14 from the three point line. She also went 2-3 from the free throw spot.

She then tacked on 10 points and two rebounds during a 96-66 win vs the No. 15 ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Feb. 1.

Ziebell’s previous season high in points was 16 points vs Xavier on Nov. 30, 2025 in a 104-39 win. In that game she also had two rebounds and two steals.

Her previous career high in points took place again vs Xavier on Jan. 8, 2025 in a 81-27 win where Ziebell dropped 17 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Ziebell received high praise from head coach Geno Auriemma in a press conference after the Huskies’ most recent game vs Butler on Saturday.

“She is a different player than she was in October and November,” Auriemma said. “She is a really good basketball player and that Tennessee game brought out the best in her.”

Ziebell most recently had 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and a block vs Butler this past Saturday.

Jankovic got the BIG EAST Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after he took the top spot with 5,061 points.

Jankovic won the high jump event jumping 2.05 meters and pole vault event with a 4.30 meter vault, tying his career best.

He also finished No. 11 in the 60m sprint with a personal best 7.44 second time, No. 7 in the 1000m run, No. 10 in the 60m hurdles with a personal best 8.90 seconds, No. 3 in the long jump and No. 2 in the shot put event with a personal best of 12.62 meters.

That 2.05 meters in the high jump wasn’t the first time he reached that height this season though.

At the Harvard Classic on Dec. 6, 2025, Jankovic reached the 2.05 meter mark but ended up finishing second to UConn teammate Enaji Muhammed.

He also jumped two meters for the high jump at the Penn Elite on Jan. 24, 2025.

Jankovic has only participated in the pole vault event twice this season including last week’s Harvard Invitational.

The other time was at the Harvard Classic where he matched his mark from the Invitational with 4.30 meters but ended up coming in eighth as the top spot went to UConn teammate Wyatt Martin with a 4.60 meter vault.

Jankovic’s best mark in the high jump event was a 2.15 meter jump at the BIG EAST Championships between Feb. 28, 2025.

Another heptathlon personal best for Jankovic is the 6.67 meter jump he had for the long jump event which he achieved at the BIG EAST Indoor Championships on May 16, 2025.

His final personal best for the heptathlon is a 2:56.37 time for the 1000 meter run that he set at the UConn Husky Challenge on Dec. 6, 2024.

Jankovic most recently achieved a two meter jump during the high jump event at the Sykes and Sabock Challenge this past Saturday.

Both Jankovic and Ziebell have improved massively since coming to UConn in recent years. With how they have both turned up this past week it will only be a matter of time until they break their next personal best.

Allie Ziebelle, UConn Guard (11) shoots while being defended by Xavier guard Savannah White during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 in Storrs, Conn. (Photo Via Jessica Hill, AP News)