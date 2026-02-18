Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 472 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 472 February 11th 2026. Ron’s Rant: Trump Administration to roll back milage requirements for large trucks and SUV’s. Also trying to cap gas taxes per state. QBP Cancels annual winter event in Minneapolis. On a positive side: Nonprofits, businesses, and elected officials asking congress not to cut funding. Black Cyclists Who Paved the Way for the Sport and Culture. It’s too cold: Best Bicycle Travel for Sunny and Warm Weather Right Now. February is heart healthy month How’s your heart health? Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to Show Your Bike a Little Love this Valentine’s Day Content: Ron addresses earlier rants and positive side talking points. Famous Black Cyclists. Cyclocross may become a winter olympic event? Bicycle Business highlights. Events and Finishing Points.