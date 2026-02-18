Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 472
Bicycle Talk. Episode 472 February  11th 2026.     Ron’s Rant:  Trump Administration to roll back milage requirements for large trucks and SUV’s.  Also trying to cap gas taxes per state. QBP Cancels annual winter event in Minneapolis.  On a positive side:  Nonprofits, businesses, and elected officials asking congress not to cut funding. Black Cyclists Who Paved the Way for the Sport and Culture. It’s too cold:  Best Bicycle Travel for Sunny and Warm Weather Right Now.  February is heart healthy month  How’s your heart health?  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  How to Show Your Bike a Little Love this Valentine’s Day  Content:   Ron addresses earlier rants and positive side talking points. Famous Black Cyclists. Cyclocross may become a winter olympic event?  Bicycle Business highlights. Events and Finishing Points. 

