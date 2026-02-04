Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 471 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 471 February 4th 2026. Ron’s Rant: Comments from Last Weeks Show Monday’s Headlines Are for Alex Pretti. Monday’s Headlines Are for Alex Pretti Republican Rep. Thomas Walsh of Hooksett NH. On a positive side: Shout out to Bill Murray …… and Groundhog day. Heavy equipment has arrived for Phase 1 of the Trail in Plainville. Delivery Workers Are the Safest Cyclists On the Road, Study Finds. Cargo bike delivery is much faster than polluting vans and trucks with massive benefits. Nearly One in Five Americans Want to Ditch the Car. February is heart healthy month. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: And because, February is heart healthy month, Key Strategies for Cardiovascular Improvement. Content: Ron talks about the cardiovascular system. Cyclists banded together in cities across the country to honor the ICE victim. Delivery Workers Are the Safest Cyclists On the Road, Study Finds. Cargo bike delivery can ship goods in cities faster than vans. Wear red for women’s health this National Wear Red Day. Nearly One in Five Americans Want to Ditch the Car. Cyclocross World Championships! Events and Finishing Points.

