Husky Nation News: S2 E5

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 3, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, with an additional report from The Daily Campus’s Mikayla Bunnell. This week’s news highlighted the renaming of the new School of Nursing building, the new UConn state tax credit program that benefits taxpayers and UConn athletic programs and the renaming of Workforce Pell Grants.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, focusing on the new UConn bus route, an award of 2.4 million dollar to the School of Social Work and the rise of tick-borne illnessess.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured Undergraduate Student Government (USG) President Andy Zhang. We discussed what work Zhang is piloting and what new initiatives are being working on.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.