Husky Nation News: S2 E4

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 26, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, with an additional reports from The Daily Campus’s Kitan Arole and Kevin Guinan. This week’s news highlighted the potential expansion of the UConn Storrs campus, UConn basketball alumna Sue Bird and Maya Moore who were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the temporary closure of Wings Over Storrs.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, discussing the tension between UConn Stamford residents and local Stamford residents.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured Student Union Board of Governors (SUBOG) Vice President of Membership Delanee’ Hernandez. We discussed their upcoming “Glizzy Fest” event and the work that SUBOG does for the undergraduate student body.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.