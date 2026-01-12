D'Archive Episode 58: Raid the Archive with Janet Pritchard Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This episode features a conversation with Professor Janet Pritchard who teaches photography at the UConn School of Fine Arts about her use of archives and its impact on her creative practice. Archivist Kristin Eshelman conducts this interview and has collaborated with Janet through instruction and exhibition projects including the Master of Fine Arts class Raid the Archive in which MFA students hone their research and interpretation skills before creating new work in their desired medium to mount a group exhibition at the William Benton Museum of Art. Janet’s experience in landscape photography including Abiding River and More than Scenery can be viewed through her projects webpage.

Featured Exhibition

Raid the Archive: New Eyes on Horsebarn Hill

January 20 – August 2, 2026

William Benton Museum of Art, University of Connecticut

Logo by Melica Stinnett