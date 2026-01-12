Episode 58: Raid the Archive with Janet Pritchard

This episode features a conversation with Professor Janet Pritchard who teaches photography at the UConn School of Fine Arts about her use of archives and its impact on her creative practice. Archivist Kristin Eshelman conducts this interview and has collaborated with Janet through instruction and exhibition projects including the Master of Fine Arts class Raid the Archive in which MFA students hone their research and interpretation skills before creating new work in their desired medium to mount a group exhibition at the William Benton Museum of Art. Janet’s experience in landscape photography including Abiding River and More than Scenery can be viewed through her projects webpage.
Featured Exhibition
Raid the Archive: New Eyes on Horsebarn Hill
January 20 – August 2, 2026
William Benton Museum of Art, University of Connecticut
Logo by Melica Stinnett
