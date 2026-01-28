Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 470 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 470 January 28th 2025. Ron’s Rant: The Talk of D.C.: Rumors Flying that Trump Admin Wants to Undo Bike Lanes in Capital. And on another rant NJ:. On a positive side: Minneapolis retailer helping plan Pretti memorial rides nationwide. Wolf Tooth Components employees ‘standing in solidarity’ with Minneapolis. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: The cervical fusion blues. Continued update. Winter Cycling Training Guide: 11 Ways to Become a Faster Cyclist. Content: Ron talks about ways to help make your 2026 cycling season a success. And Ron goes into detail about the troubles with transportation, especially bicycles in Washington DC. Sean Duffey wouldn’t know transportation even if he had a degree in it. Ron goes on the explain the new e-bike legislation that was signed off by the governor that is about as wrong as trying to put out a fire by dumping gasoline on it. What are they thinking. Here’s a clue, if you are planning on taking your e-bike to New Jersey, you better bring your motorcycle helmet! And finally GOAT. Mathieu Van der Pol. Amazing. Events and Finishing Points.

