Words by Kaitlyn Madigan

Photos by Kaitlyn Madigan and Chris Chack

On Nov. 16, The Crane Wives put on a phenomenal show at District Music Hall in Norwalk CT. The crowd was lively with dedicated fans singing the lyrics back to the band.

Singer Emilee Petersmark shared a special moment with the audience after a songs conclusion, noting that the date of the concert, November 16th, was her “gotcha day,” marking her adoption from South Korea.

Kate Pillsbury, singer and guitarist, played intricate guitar solos accompanied by Petersmark’s rhythm guitar. Dan Rickabus, the drummer filled the space with background harmonies, while bassist Ben Zito locked in the groove on stage.

The atmosphere was exciting, and the energy became contagious. Captured in the photos, each member of the Crane Wives were in their element delivering an unforgettable show!

Above photos by Kaitlyn Madigan (@kaitlynvisuals on Instagram)

Above photos by Chris Chack (@Chrischackart on Instagram)