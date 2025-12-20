whus logo
December Update: Jim Mora's Depature, Caden Pierce and UConn Dominance
In this episode, Richard Kent and I go over key events regarding UConn football and basketball in the months of November and December including Jim Mora’s departure for Colorado State, the hiring of Jason Candle, the potential recruitment of Princeton transfer Caden Pierce, and women’s basketball dominance.

For more information on UConn athletics, potential recruiting interests, and inside information, you can follow Richard Kent via Twitter: https://x.com/Richard37215662

