USG reflects on their Professional Clothing Closet as they prepare for the Spring Semester

The Undergraduate Student Government’s Professional Clothing Closet has been in full swing this semester as students are gearing up to interview for jobs and internships.

According to Clothing Closet Coordinator Molly Meyerson, the program saw many students visit throughout the past two months, with 51 students leaving with clothing at the most recent pop-up.

Located on the second floor of the UConn Bookstore, the closet provides easy accessibility to students.

Meyerson says that one thing they are working towards is promoting the pop-ups more in classrooms by having professors mention it to their students, as well as in the First Year Experience and UNIV programs.

During an after purchase survey, students expressed their appreciation of the credit system as it gives them an easy opportunity to get professional clothing for a cheaper price.

“The closet helped me find professional clothing in a time when I was desperate and needed it fast,” student Ocean Farrell said.

As of now Meyerson says the suit jackets and blazers for both men and women are the most favored items sold as they’re, “one of the more popular items that are harder to find in the real world.”

USG is hoping to incorporate more sizing tags to better help the students find their correct size to take home in the spring semester.

About 99% of students surveyed state that they want to see more consistent and constant versions of the clothing being shown here at the pop-ups.

In response to other feedback, Meyerson adds that they plan to provide reusable bags that shoppers can bring their clothing home with.

“A lot of feedback we have been getting is that students want bags to be able to carry it out,” Meyerson said. “So we are looking at the possibility of having reusable bags.”

Students who have recently heard about the program are eager to spread the word.

“I didn’t know that we had a professional clothing closet but now that I do I will let people know if they need professional clothing,” Freshman Riyaan Kothari said.

For more details about updates students can go to USG’s Instagram at @usguconn or their website at usg.uconn.edu.