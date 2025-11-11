HAMDEN, CONN. – On Nov. 6, 2025, Post Animal played a show at Space Ballroom as part of a tour following the release of their newest album, “Iron.” They were joined by fellow Chicago acts The Slaps and Astrachan.

The first opener, Astrachan, is the project of Ben Astrachan, who released his new album, “Signs,” on Halloween.

HAMDEN, CT 11/5/25 – Trevor Webb on keys for Astrachan, opening for Post Animal at the Space Ballroom. (Photo Credit: Allison Gollenberg) HAMDEN, CT 11/5/25 – Ben Astrachan opening for Post Animal at the Space Ballroom. (Photo Credit: Allison Gollenberg)

Next was The Slaps, who released their newest single, Wettest Wing, on Friday.

HAMDEN, CT 11/5/25 – The Slaps opening for Post Animal at the Space Ballroom. (Photo Credit: Allison Gollenberg)

“Iron” is the first Post Animal release to feature the band’s original lineup since Joe Keery left in 2017 to focus on his role in the TV series “Stranger Things.”

After finishing off their tour supporting Keery’s band Djo in October, Post Animal now takes the stage as the headlining act.

HAMDEN CT 11/5/25 – Post Animal at the Space Ballroom (Photo Credit: Allison Gollenberg)