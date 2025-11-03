University of Connecticut power forward Sarah Strong was named as an Associated Press Preseason All American Tuesday Oct. 21.

The sophomore is coming off of a freshman season that saw her average 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 58.6% shooting.

Strong led UConn in rebounds, blocks, steals and field goal percentage on her way to AP All American second team and WBCA National Freshman of the Year.

Strong also earned BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year on Oct. 21 as well.

Strong’s freshman campaign helped UConn lift their 12th NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship trophy in 2025 and the first since 2016.

Strong leads EPSN’s 2025/26 NCAA Preseason Top 25 with teammate Azzi Fudd also making an appearance at No. 8.

Strong is also in contention for the 2026 Katrina McClain Award which goes to the nations best power forward.