On Friday, Nov. 21, Momma and Narrowhead took the stage at Space Ballroom for their co-headline tour. LA band Jawdropped opened.

I was super excited to see Jawdropped in my hometown after catching them in NYC earlier this year. When I interviewed the band in June, they ended off by saying they had “fucking hits on deck,” and after hearing some of their new songs, I can attest to this. I can’t wait for the LP.

Of this lineup, Narrowhead was the only band I had not seen live before, which was a travesty that needed to be righted.

Their set descended into awesome chaos as frontman Jacob Duarte held up his guitar by its broken string before ditching it to run around the stage with the mic.

Last up was Momma, who played an acoustic set at WHUS’s 2024 Spring Fling. I’m really glad I got to see them with a full band and now that the new album is out.

Before the last song, a guy yelled for the band to play Speeding 72, and revealed he’d gotten a tattoo of “Welcome to My Blue Sky” on his thigh next to a tattoo of the zebra from Hum’s “You’d Prefer an Astronaut.”